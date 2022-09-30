Where to see more than 20 horror movies in Lancaster County this October

As the weather changes from warm to cool, it can mean only one thing – Halloween beckons.

There’s no better way to embrace the chill on the wind than with some prime scary movies, which the theaters of Lancaster County feature in abundance this October. From near-century old classics to recent favorites and brand-new horror movies, there’s something spooky for everyone. Among the fare is the local premiere of “HeBGB TV,” from the local trio of Jake McClellan, Eric Griffin and Adam Lenhart at Phantom Power in Millersville.

Check out the list below and visit each theater’s website for more information.



– ”The Mummy” (1932) and “The Bride of Frankenstein” (1935) double feature at Penn Cinema, 1 p.m. $11.50.

–”The Addams Family 2” (2021) at Lancaster Public Library, 2 p.m. Free.

– “Ghostbusters” (1984) at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 8 p.m. $9-$11.



– “The Shining” at Penn Cinema Drive-In, 7:15 p.m. $10.

–First Friday Fright Night Presents: Escape from Halloween Horror-rama at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 9 p.m. $9-$11.

– “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in Phantom Power beer garden, 7 p.m. $15.

– “Scream 2” 25th anniversary screening at Penn Cinema, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. $11.50-$14.50.

– “Halloween” (1978) at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 7 p.m. $11.

– “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986) at Lititz Public Library, 2 p.m. Free.

– “Nosferatu” (1922) with live musical score by Invisible Czars at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 7 p.m. $20.

– “Beetlejuice” at Penn Cinema Drive-In, 7 p.m. $10.

– “HeBGB TV” screening at Phantom Power, 8 p.m. $10.

– “Psycho” (1960) at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 6:30 p.m. $11.

– “Casper” at Penn Cinema Drive-In, 6:45 p.m. $10.

– “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Tellus360, 7:30 p.m. $20.

– “ParaNorman” at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 8 p.m. $11.

– “Halloween” (1978) at Penn Cinema Drive-In, 7 p.m. $10.

– “Creature from the Black Lagoon” (1954) and “The Phantom of the Opera” (1943) double feature at Penn Cinema, 1 p.m. $11.50

-Double Dose of Horror ft. “Frankenhooker” and “Teeth” at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 8 p.m. $18.

– Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse Halloween Party ft.“Scream” (1996), 7 p.m. $13

New horror movies coming to theaters and streaming services in October:

Oct. 5: “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” (Netflix)

Oct. 6: “Deadstream” (Shudder)

Oct. 7: “Hellraiser” (Hulu), “Werewolf by Night” (Disney+)

Oct. 13: “Dark Glasses” (Shudder), “She Will” (Shudder)

Oct. 14: “Halloween Ends” (Peacock and in theaters), “The Curse of Bridge Hallow” (Netflix)

Oct. 20: “V/H/S/99” (Shudder)

Oct. 28: “Resurrection” (Shudder), “Prey for the Devil” (theaters)

Here’s where to find the venues mentioned in this story:

Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St., Lancaster (LancasterPublicLibrary.org)

Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz (LititzLibrary.org)

Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz (PennCinema.com)

Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville (PhantomPower.net)

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 112 N. Water St., Lancaster (Zoetropolis.com)