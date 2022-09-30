Women’s Tennis Opens Jays/Mavs Hidden Duals with 10 Victories – Creighton University Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women’s tennis team secured 10 wins during the first day of its co-hosted Jays/Mavs Hidden Dual on Friday at the Koch Family Tennis Center.
The Bluejays tallied a 5-1 record in doubles play with a 3-0 mark against Omaha and a 2-1 mark against Missouri State. Creighton completed its first round of play by earning five wins in singles play against Northern Iowa.
Leanne Kendall and Malvika Shukla opened the day with a 6-0 triumph over the Bears’ Juliette Robinson and Sandra Lukacova at the No. 2 doubles slot, while Jeanne Gearity and Annika Elvestrom came out on top with a 7-5 victory over Amy Henning and Silva Avakian at the No. 3 doubles position.
The Bluejays continued their strong start to the day by capturing a trio of 6-4 victories over Omaha. Kendall and Shukla moved up to the No. 1 doubles slot to and defeated The Mavs Ines Absisan and Jessica Aragon, while Valerie Negin and Ana Paula Martinez secured the win at the No. 2 slot over Omaha’s Zoe Adkins and Addison Miller. Allison Wilcox and Elvestrom also paired up for a 6-4 win at the No. 3 doubles position.
In singles play, the Bluejays stormed out to a commanding lead over Northern Iowa with five consecutive straight set wins to close out day one of competition.
Negin opened singles play with a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Panthers’ Darta Dalecka at the No. 1 position, while Martinez captured a 6-3, 6-3 triumph at the No. 2 slot. Shukla secured an identical 6-3, 6-3 victory at the No. 3 singles position, before Kendall battled Northern Iowa’s Thaissa Moreira to a 7-5, 6-3 win at the No. 4 spot. Elvestrom capped off the afternoon with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Issa Sullivan at the No. 5 slot.
“We did a really good job of handling the wind today and played some great doubles and singles at times,” said head coach Tom Lilly. “Tomorrow will be much of the same but having to play two singles matches after a doubles match will be challenging for all. It wil test our mental and physical stamina.”
The Bluejays will wrap up the Jays/Mavs Hidden Duals on Saturday with doubles against Northern Iowa at 9:30 a.m. followed by singles play against Missouri State and Omaha.
Creighton vs. Missouri State Doubles
Diana Cabrera/Alyson Piskulic (MSU) def. Ana Paula Martinez/Valerie Negin (CU), 6-4
Leanne Kendall/Malvika Shukla (CU) def. Juliette Robinson/Sandra Lukacova (MSU), 6-0
Jeanne Gearity/Annika Elvestrom (CU) def. Amy Henning/Silva Avakian (MSU), 7-5
Creighton vs. Omaha Doubles
Malvika Shukla/Leanne Kendall (CU) def. Ines Absisan/ Jessica Aragon (UNO), 6-4
Ana Paula Martinez/Valerie Negin (CU) def. Zoe Adkins/Addison Miller (UNO), 6-4
Allison Wilcox/Annika Elvestrom (CU) def. Colby Kelley/ Brooke Covington (UNO), 6-4
Creighton vs. Northern Iowa Singles
Valerie Negin (CU) def. Darta Dalecka (UNI), 6-3, 6-1
Ana Paula Martinez (CU) def. Andrijana Brkic (UNI) , 6-3, 6-3
Malvika Shukla (CU) def. Lorena Cardoso (UNI), 6-3, 6-3
Leanne Kendall (CU) def. Thaissa Moreira (UNI), 7-5, 6-3
Annika Elvestrom (CU) def. Issa Sullivan (UNI) , 6-1, 6-1
Lasya Mylavarapu (UNI) def. Allison Wilcox (CU), 7-5, 7-6 (8-6)
