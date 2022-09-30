Women’s Tennis Opens Jays/Mavs Hidden Duals with 10 Victories – Creighton University Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women’s tennis team secured 10 wins during the first day of its co-hosted Jays/Mavs Hidden Dual on Friday at the Koch Family Tennis Center.



The Bluejays tallied a 5-1 record in doubles play with a 3-0 mark against Omaha and a 2-1 mark against Missouri State. Creighton completed its first round of play by earning five wins in singles play against Northern Iowa.



Leanne Kendall and Malvika Shukla opened the day with a 6-0 triumph over the Bears’ Juliette Robinson and Sandra Lukacova at the No. 2 doubles slot, while Jeanne Gearity and Annika Elvestrom came out on top with a 7-5 victory over Amy Henning and Silva Avakian at the No. 3 doubles position.



The Bluejays continued their strong start to the day by capturing a trio of 6-4 victories over Omaha. Kendall and Shukla moved up to the No. 1 doubles slot to and defeated The Mavs Ines Absisan and Jessica Aragon, while Valerie Negin and Ana Paula Martinez secured the win at the No. 2 slot over Omaha’s Zoe Adkins and Addison Miller. Allison Wilcox and Elvestrom also paired up for a 6-4 win at the No. 3 doubles position.



In singles play, the Bluejays stormed out to a commanding lead over Northern Iowa with five consecutive straight set wins to close out day one of competition.



Negin opened singles play with a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Panthers’ Darta Dalecka at the No. 1 position, while Martinez captured a 6-3, 6-3 triumph at the No. 2 slot. Shukla secured an identical 6-3, 6-3 victory at the No. 3 singles position, before Kendall battled Northern Iowa’s Thaissa Moreira to a 7-5, 6-3 win at the No. 4 spot. Elvestrom capped off the afternoon with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Issa Sullivan at the No. 5 slot.



“We did a really good job of handling the wind today and played some great doubles and singles at times,” said head coach Tom Lilly . “Tomorrow will be much of the same but having to play two singles matches after a doubles match will be challenging for all. It wil test our mental and physical stamina.”



The Bluejays will wrap up the Jays/Mavs Hidden Duals on Saturday with doubles against Northern Iowa at 9:30 a.m. followed by singles play against Missouri State and Omaha.

Creighton vs. Missouri State Doubles

Diana Cabrera/Alyson Piskulic (MSU) def. Ana Paula Martinez / Valerie Negin (CU), 6-4

Leanne Kendall / Malvika Shukla (CU) def. Juliette Robinson/Sandra Lukacova (MSU), 6-0

Jeanne Gearity / Annika Elvestrom (CU) def. Amy Henning/Silva Avakian (MSU), 7-5



Creighton vs. Omaha Doubles

Malvika Shukla / Leanne Kendall (CU) def. Ines Absisan/ Jessica Aragon (UNO), 6-4

Ana Paula Martinez / Valerie Negin (CU) def. Zoe Adkins/Addison Miller (UNO), 6-4

Allison Wilcox / Annika Elvestrom (CU) def. Colby Kelley/ Brooke Covington (UNO), 6-4