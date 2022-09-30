Yellowstone season 5 trailer confirms Jamie Dutton’s fate

After getting closer to his biological father, Garrett, Jamie is more worried than ever about his father’s mission to grow his power and keep hold of the ranch.

If he keeps going against John’s policies, Beth may decide to release the footage of her brother killing Garrett, effectively sealing his prison sentence.

However, Jamie could be conflicted about his career, as another brief clip shows him clearly enjoying the Duttons’ newfound success at John’s victory party.

Is Jamie well and truly under the thumb of his sister next season? Or will the corruption of his family finally prove too much and convince him to make a decision he may end up regretting?

Yellowstone season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on The Paramount Network in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.