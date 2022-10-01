5 Best passive income cloud mining projects

Cloud mining is a type of remote mining. Users can obtain cloud mining contracts through the website, rent computer capacity for mining, and obtain stable income. The advantage of cloud mining is that users do not need to have a deep grasp of mining concepts and diversified hardware and software, nor do they need to buy expensive mining equipment or maintain 24-hour availability.

1 – Bytebus

Bytebus.com – One of the best cloud mining projects of 2022

Bytebus was founded in 2018 as one of the earliest companies to provide cloud mining services and trusted by more than 360,000+ users worldwide. Register and join Bytebus, you can participate in cloud mining simply and easily.

Features:

Sign up to get $10 immediately

Make money for free without investing

Free plans can be purchased daily

Referrals to friends earn a 3% commission for life

No overhead and electricity fees

Professional team provides 24/7 service support

Mine over 10 cryptos with the platform

Pay daily and withdraw from your account immediately

System is protected by DDos and SSL

Minimum Investment: $10

Fees/cost/pricing:

$10 -1 day – get $10+1

$100 – 3 days – get $100+6

$480 – 10 days – get $480+102

$6000 – 50 days – get $6000+7400

Daily return ranges from 2%-10%

Our rating: ★★★★★

For more information, please visit: https://bytebus.com?analyticsinsight

2 – Genesis Mining

Genesis Mining, based in Hong Kong, built the first mine in Eastern Europe. It currently serves more than 200,000 customers from more than 100 countries around the world. They offer a wide range of cryptocurrency mining features that suit a variety of miners, whether novice, family miners, or large investors.

Features:

Daily payment of mining proceeds to your wallet address

Excellent customer service

More than one cryptocurrency can be mined at a time

Payments can be made with Visa, Mastercard, and crypto

0 maintenance fees

Minimum Investment: $499

Fees/cost/pricing:

$29 per mH/s

Minimum dependent on the contract package price

Ranges from $499 to $4,498.5

Cons: It’s a bit costlier than other services

Our rating: ★★★★☆

For more information, please visit: https://www.genesis-mining.com/

3 – IQ Mining

IQ Mining is run by a team of blockchain and IT engineers who understand cryptocurrencies. The company has data centers in Canada, Russia, Iceland, Georgia, Algeria and China. It combines cryptocurrencies with options trading with margin.

Features:

Specialized mining contracts for extra income

Customer support

Pledge your contract, and get trading funds worth 100% of the contract cost

Pledge mining contracts without capital

Knowledge based on BTC mining

Minimum Investment: $13 or 2 Mh/S

Fees/cost/pricing:

About $0.675 per 0.1 mH/s

A maintenance fee of $0.00013 per 0.1mH/s per day for bronze, silver, and gold

Custom packages are available with extra features

Cons: There are multiple negative reviews and low customer reviews online

Our rating: ★★★★☆

For more information, please visit: https://iqmining.com

4 – NiceHash

NiceHash is a computing marketplace and mining hosting company. Through it, you can connect your miners to sell hash rates to peer-to-peer buyers or deposit cryptocurrencies and buy mining packs to mine different cryptocurrencies. To sell the hash rate, simply install NiceHash software on your PC and use its hash rate or connect to a GPU.

Features:

Mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies

Fiat withdrawals

In-app trading platform to sell and buy crypto

Remote monitoring and management of mining

Hash rate peer-to-peer trading

Minimum Investment: 0.001 BTC

Fees/cost/pricing:

2258 BTC per 1 mH/s per day

The new order fee – 0.00001 BTC

buying hash power – 3%

Selling hash power 2%

Cons: Quite expensive cloud mining option

Our rating: ★★★★☆

For more information, please visit: https://www.nicehash.com

5 – Hashgains

The company’s mining data centers run on green energy. The mines are in China and India. Mining will commence within 24 to 72 hours after verification of payment. After reaching the minimum mining threshold, the reward will be transferred to your wallet. However, the process is not currently automated

Features:

Mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies

Low maintenance and support costs

Payments can be made with Visa, Mastercard, and crypto

Dashboard tracks income and hash rates

Technical assistance in addition to customer support

Minimum Investment: $125

Fees/cost/pricing:

$29 per mH/s

Starting from $125 for Topaz plan

$625 for Ruby plan (25 mH/s)

$2,500 for 100 mH/s

Cons: Payouts are not automated

Our rating: ★★★☆☆

For more information, please visit: https://www.hashgains.com