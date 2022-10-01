5 Best passive income cloud mining projects

Cloud mining is a type of remote mining. Users can obtain cloud mining contracts through the website, rent computer capacity for mining, and obtain stable income. The advantage of cloud mining is that users do not need to have a deep grasp of mining concepts and diversified hardware and software, nor do they need to buy expensive mining equipment or maintain 24-hour availability.
1 – Bytebus
Bytebus.com – One of the best cloud mining projects of 2022
Bytebus was founded in 2018 as one of the earliest companies to provide cloud mining services and trusted by more than 360,000+ users worldwide. Register and join Bytebus, you can participate in cloud mining simply and easily.
Features:
- Sign up to get $10 immediately
- Make money for free without investing
- Free plans can be purchased daily
- Referrals to friends earn a 3% commission for life
- No overhead and electricity fees
- Professional team provides 24/7 service support
- Mine over 10 cryptos with the platform
- Pay daily and withdraw from your account immediately
- System is protected by DDos and SSL
Minimum Investment: $10
Fees/cost/pricing:
- $10 -1 day – get $10+1
- $100 – 3 days – get $100+6
- $480 – 10 days – get $480+102
- $6000 – 50 days – get $6000+7400
- Daily return ranges from 2%-10%
Our rating: ★★★★★
For more information, please visit: https://bytebus.com?analyticsinsight
2 – Genesis Mining
Genesis Mining, based in Hong Kong, built the first mine in Eastern Europe. It currently serves more than 200,000 customers from more than 100 countries around the world. They offer a wide range of cryptocurrency mining features that suit a variety of miners, whether novice, family miners, or large investors.
Features:
- Daily payment of mining proceeds to your wallet address
- Excellent customer service
- More than one cryptocurrency can be mined at a time
- Payments can be made with Visa, Mastercard, and crypto
- 0 maintenance fees
Minimum Investment: $499
Fees/cost/pricing:
- $29 per mH/s
- Minimum dependent on the contract package price
- Ranges from $499 to $4,498.5
Cons: It’s a bit costlier than other services
Our rating: ★★★★☆
For more information, please visit: https://www.genesis-mining.com/
3 – IQ Mining
IQ Mining is run by a team of blockchain and IT engineers who understand cryptocurrencies. The company has data centers in Canada, Russia, Iceland, Georgia, Algeria and China. It combines cryptocurrencies with options trading with margin.
Features:
- Specialized mining contracts for extra income
- Customer support
- Pledge your contract, and get trading funds worth 100% of the contract cost
- Pledge mining contracts without capital
- Knowledge based on BTC mining
Minimum Investment: $13 or 2 Mh/S
Fees/cost/pricing:
- About $0.675 per 0.1 mH/s
- A maintenance fee of $0.00013 per 0.1mH/s per day for bronze, silver, and gold
- Custom packages are available with extra features
Cons: There are multiple negative reviews and low customer reviews online
Our rating: ★★★★☆
For more information, please visit: https://iqmining.com
4 – NiceHash
NiceHash is a computing marketplace and mining hosting company. Through it, you can connect your miners to sell hash rates to peer-to-peer buyers or deposit cryptocurrencies and buy mining packs to mine different cryptocurrencies. To sell the hash rate, simply install NiceHash software on your PC and use its hash rate or connect to a GPU.
Features:
- Mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies
- Fiat withdrawals
- In-app trading platform to sell and buy crypto
- Remote monitoring and management of mining
- Hash rate peer-to-peer trading
Minimum Investment: 0.001 BTC
Fees/cost/pricing:
- 2258 BTC per 1 mH/s per day
- The new order fee – 0.00001 BTC
- buying hash power – 3%
- Selling hash power 2%
Cons: Quite expensive cloud mining option
Our rating: ★★★★☆
For more information, please visit: https://www.nicehash.com
5 – Hashgains
The company’s mining data centers run on green energy. The mines are in China and India. Mining will commence within 24 to 72 hours after verification of payment. After reaching the minimum mining threshold, the reward will be transferred to your wallet. However, the process is not currently automated
Features:
- Mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies
- Low maintenance and support costs
- Payments can be made with Visa, Mastercard, and crypto
- Dashboard tracks income and hash rates
- Technical assistance in addition to customer support
Minimum Investment: $125
Fees/cost/pricing:
- $29 per mH/s
- Starting from $125 for Topaz plan
- $625 for Ruby plan (25 mH/s)
- $2,500 for 100 mH/s
Cons: Payouts are not automated
Our rating: ★★★☆☆
For more information, please visit: https://www.hashgains.com
