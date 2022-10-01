8 Best Movies Based On Cinderella

Some of the most beloved and popular old tales are fairy tales. These enchanting stories have captivated adults and kids alike for many generations all over the world. Naturally, they also inspired many artists who created their own unique versions, so fans can easily find books, movies, and even games based on fairy tales.





RELATED: Underrated Space Horror Movies

However, these fairy tale movies don’t always tell the same stories. This way movie lovers can enjoy some of the most thrilling fantasy movies with great world-building, scary horror films, as well as hilarious and romantic cinema classics while also seeing their favorite characters and stories in a whole new light.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

8/8 The Glass Slipper – 1955

MGM’s enchanting Cinderella adaptation from 1955 is one of the greatest classic movies based on a fairy tale. The Glass Slipper is not only for old movie lovers since it’s actually a gorgeous musical film adaptation of Cinderella and is one of the most charming and funny Leslie Caron movies.

The story follows the tomboyish Ella’s adventures who is a young woman struggling with finding her place. Similarly to the original story, she also has to deal with her evil stepmom and stepsisters. However, her life will change forever after she meets the charming Prince Charles.

7/8 Cinderella – 2006

Cinderella is one of the creepiest movies based on Cinderella that’s perfect for horror or Halloween movie nights. It’s one of the spookiest Korean horror movies with a unique story and great performances. It’s one of the weirdest Cinderella adaptations that takes a completely new spin on this beloved classic fairy tale.

RELATED: Great Modern Body Horror Movies

The story follows a young girl called Hyunsu who’s a famous plastic surgeon’s daughter and the strange events that follow some of her mom’s surgeries. It’s perfect for those who love horror movies that are less bloody but are rather thought-provoking and shine a light on important social issues in this case on how women view their bodies and beauty and the things they’re willing to do for it.

6/8 Cinderella – 2015

Cinderella is one of the best Disney remakes as well as the most popular modern one. It’s one of the most visually beautiful Cinderella movies with gorgeous costumes and stunning set design which especially be appreciated by historical and fantasy movie fans.

The story follows a young Ella whose dad unexpectedly dies, and she has to live with her evil stepmother and stepsisters. However, Ella tries to find ways to make her life better, and everything changes when she finally meets the man of her dreams when she attends the iconic ball. The story mostly follows the original tale and is one of the most entertaining and visually pleasing family-friendly versions.

5/8 Cinderella – 1997

Cinderella is one of the most underrated and wholesome ’90s movies with an incredible cast that includes Brandy Norwood, Whoopi Goldberg, and Whitney Houston as Fairy Godmother. This fun Walt Disney gem is a fun musical fantasy movie based on Cinderella.

RELATED: Strange Lessons That Video Game Movies Had To Learn The Hard Way

The story follows the original fairy tale, so fans can experience the classic Cinderella story performed by some of the most talented musicians and actors of our generation. Fans will go on this iconic adventure once more as they join Cinderella (Brandy) on her journey as she struggles to deal with her evil stepmother and stepsisters and goes on the magical ball that changes her life for the better.

4/8 Ella Enchanted – 2004

Ella Enchanted is one of the best fantasy movies based on Cinderella. Even though the movie is set in a classic fantasy world it actually has a modern take on this beloved classic. It’s one of Anne Hathaway’s most beloved movies that takes its viewers on a fun and hilarious family-friendly adventure.

The story follows the young Ella who obeys everything she’s told to. She’s not doing this by will but by force since this magical talent was a ‘gift’ from her fairy godmother. After Ella’s mom dies she has to live with the cruel Dame Olga, but she soon embarks on her life-changing adventure with Prince Charmont to break the spell.

3/8 Ever After – 1998

Charlie’s fan-favorite angel, Drew Barrymore, also took on Cinderella’s role in Ever After. This ’90s classic is set in Renaissance-era France and takes its viewers on a fun historical adventure. While the story mostly follows the original tale it has some twists and has one of the most kick-ass Cinderellas.

RELATED: Best Stepsisters In Movies

The story follows Danielle as she stuck with her evil stepmom and her daughters after her father’s death. One day she meets the handsome prince of France, Henry, when she forcefully attacks the unwelcome stranger. However, the two quickly bond, and this new budding love changes Danielle’s life.

2/8 Into The Woods – 2014

Into The Woods is without a doubt one of the most well-known musical fantasy movies based on Cinderella and other beloved fairy tales. This movie is one of the most beautiful and fun versions set in a magical fantasy world and has an incredible cast that includes Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick, and James Corden just to name a few.

This magical story follows a young couple who wants to reverse the evil curse of a witch. They have to venture into the dark forest to collect magical items and during their enchanting adventures, they meet various iconic fairy tale characters including Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Little Red Riding Hood.

1/8 Enchanted – 2007

Enchanted is the most hilarious and fun movie based on Cinderella and various other fairy tale stories and characters. This romantic comedy classic also has a great cast that includes Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and Susan Sarandon.

The story takes place in two different realms one is the fairy-tale land of Andalasia and the other is modern-time, New York. The story follows Giselle’s hilarious adventures after she’s sent to New York City by the evil Queen. There she has to get to know this strange new world and during her journey, she falls in love with a handsome lawyer.

MORE: Sci-fi Movies With Positive Looks At The Future