Amogy hires Yara director to launch Norway operations

Berg will be tasked with accelerating Amogy’s effort in commercialising its ammonia-to-power technology with partners in the Scandinavian countries.

“Norway and its forward-thinking maritime industry recognised the immense opportunity that ammonia presents as a green fuel, which gave the country a head start in establishing the needed infrastructure, so it only makes sense for Amogy to establish a significant presence here,” said, Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy.

“Through extensive public and private collaboration, Norway is driving the green energy transition and is already developing ammonia refuelling stations for ships, or “bunkering locations,” he added. In February 2021, it was also announced that the country would house Europe’s first large-scale green ammonia project, making it an ideal second home for Amogy.

The company will establish its Norwegian headquarters in Stavanger, and will also open a satellite office in Stord, co-located with the Maritime Cleantech (MCT) cluster headquarters office and the Catapult Centre Sustainable Energy test centre. Amogy is a member of MCT and is evaluating projects to test in Stord, where its zero-emission shipping technology would be tested in simulated real-life conditions alongside other advanced sustainable energy technologies.

Worldwide, transportation accounts for approximately a quarter of global carbon emissions, which is why Amogy, with its ammonia-to-power technology, aims to reduce more than five billion metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions by 2040, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. Beyond high energy density, ammonia has several key advantages that make it a suitable choice for ocean-going vessels and smaller ships. Ammonia is already a globally traded commodity, with 20 million tonnes of the chemical shipped each year. The presence of existing ammonia transportation and storage infrastructure also provides a ready foundation for a future zero-carbon fuel value chain in shipping.

The company will also pursue strategic partnerships in the region to further these efforts, including a recent MOU signed with Amon Maritime, an ammonia-powered shipping and technology company, to create competitive, full-scale, carbon free transportation solutions.