Another Disney Movie Almost Released First Instead Of Snow White

Disney’s first movie, Snow White And The Seven Dwarves, is famous for being the first animated feature film, but Disney almost chose something other than Snow White to be its first movie. Disney’s Snow White And The Seven Dwarves is celebrated for its advances in animated works, and it set the stage for the rest of Disney’s filmography, playing a large role in the animation titan the company would become. However, it’s unclear if the company would have the same legacy if something other than Snow White had been its first movie.

Many of Disney’s early movies were based on classic stories by authors like the Brothers Grimm or Hans Christian Andersen, with Walt Disney previously adapting fairytales for his Silly Symphony shorts before deciding to make a feature-length movie. Disney considered multiple stories for this new project, both classic and contemporary. However, Disney finally landed on Snow White And The Seven Dwarves by the Brothers Grimm, which he considered “the perfect story,” according to Emily Zemler’s Disney Princess: Beyond The Tiara.

Of the stories that Disney considered for its first movie before choosing Snow White And The Seven Dwarves, one stands out: an adaptation of the 1923 novel, Bambi: A Life In The Woods by Felix Salten. Though Disney was interested in the story of Bambi, the adaptation posed difficulties because the source material was written for an adult audience and is thus much darker than a typical Disney movie. This, along with concerns over the difficulty of realistically animating deer at the time, led Disney to postpone the movie until after Snow White to release in 1942. While Bambi is a great movie in its own right, Snow White was ultimately the right choice to be Disney’s first movie, paving the way for the company it is today.





How Disney’s Bambi Being First Would Have Changed The Company

If Bambi was released instead of Snow White, Disney might not have gained as much traction with moviegoers. The Disney Princesses are a product of their cultural moment, according to Zemler in Disney Princess: Beyond The Tiara. Snow White is deeply rooted in the 1930s, and her resilience in times of adversity resonated with Depression era audiences and gave them hope, contributing to the popularity of Snow White And The Seven Dwarves. These themes are commonplace in Disney movies today, but they originated with Snow White. In contrast, Bambi has darker themes about the danger imposed upon woodland creatures by human contact, which might not have been as appealing during the Depression as Snow White’s more uplifting tale.

Disney Princesses are a mainstay in pop culture nowadays, but Snow White is responsible for creating the archetype her fellow princesses would follow. Though Disney didn’t revisit princess stories for another decade, Snow White’s success inspired the company to later adapt other fairy tales about princesses. These future princesses largely follow in Snow White’s path traits as a result, such as her “damsel in distress” love story with the prince and having woodland creature companions. If Bambi had been Disney’s first movie, Disney Princesses might not have the same legacy.

Although Bambi is also a classic movie in the Disney canon, Disney would not have had such an enduring legacy today had it been the first animated feature-length movie. The success and innovations of Snow White And The Seven Dwarves paved the way for the kinds of movies that Disney would make moving forward, including the creation of the Disney Princess archetype. Bambi would have made an interesting first movie for the company, but it’s ultimately better that Snow White came first, because Disney might not have been the same beloved company otherwise.

