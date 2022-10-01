Best hidden gem in Wales is a ‘walkers’ paradise’

Autumn is the perfect time for a staycation in the UK. But where can British tourists escape the crowds this autumn?

The team at Park Leisure analysed data from TripAdvisor to find locations that visitors felt were the UK’s best hidden gems.

Hafod Uchtryd in Wales was dubbed the UK’s best hidden gem for an autumn staycation in 2022.

The team said: “This historical 18th century picturesque landscape consists of forests, rocky gorges and breathtaking views of the Welsh countryside near Aberystwyth.

“It also has five different walking routes, and you can also see features like the Rustic Bridge and Mossy Seat Fall as well as the Eglwys Newydd church.”

A visitor wrote on Tripadvisor: “Walkers’ paradise. Absolute gem of a location. Stunning scenery and so many choices for walks.

