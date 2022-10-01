Best hidden gem in Wales is a ‘walkers’ paradise’

Autumn is the perfect time for a staycation in the UK. But where can British tourists escape the crowds this autumn?
Hidden gems for a UK staycation
- Hafod Uchtryd, Wales
- Stanley Ghyll Waterfall, Cumbria
- The Skirrid, Wales
- Isle of Kerrera, Scotland
- Lorna Doone Valley, Devon
The team at Park Leisure analysed data from TripAdvisor to find locations that visitors felt were the UK’s best hidden gems.
Hafod Uchtryd in Wales was dubbed the UK’s best hidden gem for an autumn staycation in 2022.
The team said: “This historical 18th century picturesque landscape consists of forests, rocky gorges and breathtaking views of the Welsh countryside near Aberystwyth.
“It also has five different walking routes, and you can also see features like the Rustic Bridge and Mossy Seat Fall as well as the Eglwys Newydd church.”
A visitor wrote on Tripadvisor: “Walkers’ paradise. Absolute gem of a location. Stunning scenery and so many choices for walks.
Stanley Ghyll Waterfall in Cumbria took the second spot in the rankings and is considered one of England’s best hidden gems.
The team said: “Standing at 60 feet tall in a deep and narrow gorge, this stunning waterfall, situated in Eskdale, Cumbria will look stunning against a backdrop of autumn leaves meaning it isn’t one to be missed.”
Another Welsh hidden gem was ranked as the UK’s third best spot for an autumn staycation.
The team at Park Leisure said: “The Skirrid is the last rock formation of the Black Mountains, it rises dramatically out of of the landscape and stands 486m high.
“When visiting here, you can take in all the spectacular views it has to offer in every direction.”
The Isle of Kererra was Scotland’s highest rated hidden gem. The secret island is just four miles long.
With a population of just 40 people, the stunning island is one of Scotland’s best kept secrets.
Tony Clish, Commercial Director at Park Leisure, said: “The UK has some absolutely incredible hidden spots from waterfalls to mountains and walks, that can help holiday makers escape the bustle of other popular locations.
“Planning a staycation that allows you to visit the best of the UK landscape can really open your eyes as to what’s on your doorstep.”
