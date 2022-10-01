‘Bl**** horrible month’ Gemma Atkinson gives worrying health update

Having explained everything about her major health concerns and worrying results, Gemma was able to make a joke, videoing herself with the caption: “I look like a walking corpse.”

Not taking herself too seriously, but clearly still bunged up, while sat fresh-faced on her sofa in a blue-coloured half-zip jumper, Gemma said: “The silver lining is, clearly, I still look and sound fit!

“I have not washed my hair in about a week and have been living in tracksuits.”

The star went on to thank well-wishers for their nice comments and gave advice for anyone worrying about an upcoming colonoscopy.