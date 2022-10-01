Coleman Advances in Pre-Qualifying Singles – Duke University

CARY, N.C. – Duke women’s tennis sophomore Ellie Coleman collected a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Texas A&M’s Jeanette Mireles in the first round of pre-qualifying singles action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American on Saturday at Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

Coleman, who hails from Midland, Mich., will next face Adelaide Lavery of Tulane on Sunday at 9 a.m. The winner will advance to the next round and would take the court at 1 p.m., on Sunday as well.

Duke junior Karolina Berankova dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to Camille Kiss of UC Santa Barbara, while Blue Devil freshman Katie Codd fell, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, to Bojana Pozder of Notre Dame.

In the consolation bracket, Berankova will next face Natalie Boesing of Butler on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., and Codd will take on Daria Smetannikova of Texas A&M at 2 p.m.

Pre-qualifying action will close on Sunday, followed by qualifying Oct. 3-4 and main draw play will be Oct. 5-9. All nine Blue Devils will play during the week.

Beginning Oct. 5 for the main draw, CrossCourt Cast will be available for the matches with Mark Bey and Alex Gruskin providing commentary. Live scoring will be available via the ITA here.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Pre-Qualifying Singles

Ellie Coleman (Duke) def. Jeanette Mireles (Texas A&M) 6-3, 7-5

Camille Kiss (UC Santa Barbara) def. Karolina Berankova (Duke) 6-4, 6-3

Bojana Pozder (Notre Dame) def. Katie Codd (Duke) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1

Sunday, Oct. 2

Pre-Qualifying Singles Second Round

9 AM: Ellie Coleman (Duke) vs. Adelaide Lavery (Tulane)