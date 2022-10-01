Connecticut crowds with a taste for fritters flock back to Southington Apple Harvest Festival

This is the 53rd annual festival and will run through October 9.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Fall fun is on at the 53rd annual Southington Apple Harvest Festival. The event kicked off tonight on North Main Street Friday night and goes on through October 9.

Locals keep coming back year after year for food and entertainment. FOX61 found a crowd of locals and visitors standing in line to get their hands on a festival favorite: apple fritters.

The booth is run by Zion Lutheran Church and raises money to support community causes like providing meals to those in need and assisting homeless veterans.

John Miller with Zion Church said they’ve been here for more than 50 years and he volunteered as a kid.

“The first time I made fritters myself was when I was 12 years old—it was with a little scoop and a fryolator. We’ve grown a little since then,” he said.

So has the line as some folks waited in line even before the festival started to grab a dozen or two; the first customer came 45 minutes early.

“I’m from Southington, lived here my whole life. These are the best fritters, really are,” Angela Audi said.

Many more organizations and local groups showed up to raise money, including Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which is raising money for pediatric cancer research.

The festival runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks. The event will feature fireworks and a parade this weekend.

