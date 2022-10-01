Erling Haaland struggles in Norway clash before Manchester derby

Erling Haaland has looked absolutely unstoppable this season, leading many to wonder how Manchester United will cope this weekend.

Haaland has scored a staggering 11 goals in seven Premier League games, setting records and already looking like a shoe-in for the Golden Boot.

United will be hoping the international break has halted his momentum slightly, and this proved to be the case last night.

After scoring in Norway’s 2-1 defeat to Slovenia on Saturday, he was shut out by an excellent Serbia side last night who won 2-0.

Haaland struggles in Norway clash

Haaland had the fewest touches of any outfield player against Serbia, with just 26. He had four shots at goal and could not find a way through.





Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who once nearly signed for United before the deal was called off over a work permit, stood tall and denied the City striker each time.

Haaland only managed to complete eight passes in 90 minutes, numbers which are fine if he is scoring goals, less so if he is not contributing on the scoresheet.

Now there’s every chance Haaland will step up and score in his first Manchester derby this weekend, but Manchester United’s players will be doing everything to try and deny him.

This result snapped a seven-match streak for club and country in which Haaland had scored in every game.

This blank could make him even hungrier to score in the derby, or it may just disrupt his momentum at the best possible time.

When it comes to Haaland, who has torn apart everything in his path this season so far, we will take all the positive omens we can find.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have a big task ahead of them this weekend. While Haaland will be playing in a far better team on Sunday than he does at international level, United’s defenders might want to watch some clips of the Serbia defence from last night, who managed to prove the striker is human after all.

