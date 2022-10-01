Exactly how much will energy bills be from today?

Alongside the Energy Price Guarantee, from today the Government is also launching the Energy Bills Support Scheme which was brought in by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

The £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme will be paid in six monthly instalments from October to March next year and the discount will be applied automatically to household bills.

In October and November, there will be a £66 discount and from December through to March 2023, that amount will rise to £67.

Direct debit customers will receive the discount automatically, either as a deduction to their monthly direct debit, or as a refund to their bank account.

If someone pays on receipt of their bill, the discount will come as a credit to their energy account each month.

Smart prepayment meter customers will also receive the discount automatically each month.

For prepay customers, people will be sent discount vouchers by text, email or post and they will then need to manually redeem these.

A BEIS spokesperson said: “The Energy Bills Support Scheme, in addition to the Energy Price Guarantee, will bring costs close to where the energy price cap stands today.

“Both schemes apply to households in Great Britain, with the same level of support made available to households in Northern Ireland.”