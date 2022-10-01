Free prescriptions: Britons could save hundreds with NHS scheme

Another Twitter user @ladyv74766704 said: “I use the prepaid service for my medications and saved over £300 in one year”

According to MoneySavingExpert.com, over one million people missed out on savings by not having a PPC in 2020-21.

Before purchasing a PCC, Britons are urged to check if they are entitled to free prescriptions anyway and don’t have to pay at all.

There are several groups in the UK who don’t have to pay the prescription charge and receive their medicine for free.

People over the age of 60 years and under the age of 16 years are eligible for free NHS prescriptions.