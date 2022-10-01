Get over 180 hours of coding and IT training for $45 | Engadget

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget’s editorial staff.

From web development to cloud computing, there are many roles you can pursue in tech, but deciding which field to specialize in can be challenging. Most positions require hard skills such as intimate programming knowledge or professional certifications, each requiring hours of study and training.

If you're not sure which path to follow, you learn the fundamentals for all of them to decide which you enjoy most. The Complete CompTIA and IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle contains over 180 hours of content to help you explore different tech disciplines

This bundle features five learning platforms packed with interactive lessons, exam simulations, performance-based questions (PBQs), labs and more. You’ll find training on major vendors such as CompTIA, Cisco, AWS, Microsoft, Google and Linux, and each resource earned five-star reviews from previous students. Best of all, you don’t need any tech experience to use any of these courses.

Let’s say you took previously but would like to test your knowledge before your exams. DojoLab offers over 80 PBQs on IT fundamentals such as basic computer components, integrated file system and volume management, hardware and network troubleshooting and assessing security risks. But if you’ve already earned entry-to-intermediate-level credentials, you can practice your cloud computing skills with LinuxPath, which provides hands-on exercises on building and managing Linux infrastructure, processes and applications.

Alternatively, students interested in programming can learn Python with CodeDirect, which has lessons on variables, data types, numbers, strings, operators, if … else statements and more. Then, you can put your newfound skills into practice by building projects that you can add to your .

Whether you're making a complete career change or simply want to learn technical skills for a side hustle, the Complete CompTIA and IT Exam Lifetime Access Training Bundle provides resources that can train you from the ground up.

