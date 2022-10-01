Get your pets blessed in Natick on Sunday – Natick Report

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Natick (39 E. Central St.) welcomes people and pets to its 11am Blessing of the Animals service on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The church has been doing the Blessing of the Animals for many years, according to Rev. Becky Binns Gettel, Rector: “It’s a somewhat standard practice for Episcopal Churches.”
Asked about whether we might expect to see more than just dogs, the rector says: “Past pictures tell me we typically have at least one chicken, a rabbit, and some smaller critters along with the many dogs and some patiently crate-ed cats. Last year we had a guinea pig, a lizard, a bearded dragon, a mouse, and many pups. It’s possible that a pony used to show up too! At my previous parish, we all counted on the annual visit with a snake named Pixel.”
This year the blessing is after the service, but hopes are to re-insert it into the service by next year.
