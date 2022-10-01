‘Grow up’ Rail unions slammed over travel chaos as staff walk out

Britain’s railways were plunged into chaos on Saturday after staff staged one of the biggest strikes in decades. Members from the RMT, Aslef and TSSA unions are holding a 24-hour strike as they continue their fight for better pay and working conditions. It is the first time that unions have coordinated their strike action this year, as drivers and signallers joined forces to bring rail transport to a virtual standstill.

Only 11 percent of trains are expected to run, with no direct services at all on some intercity routes between London to Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The strike has coincided with the start of the Tory Party conference and the London marathon.

Pickets were spotted at Euston station in London. Mick Lynch, the head of the RMT, was among those protesting.

The union leader claimed that rail workers had “full support from the public.”

He added: “Our members are very committed to this dispute, because it is a challenge to their futures.

“It’s challenging whether they will have a job on the railway, it’s challenging the nature of the railway.