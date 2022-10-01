How to do a flair shot in FIFA 23

Not sure how to do a FIFA 23 flair shot? A flair shot is when a player makes an attempt on goal, but with a twist. Sometimes this will be a backheel instead of a regular shot, occasionally the player will cover their face before striking the ball, there are a plethora of different types of flair shots to discover.

Netting goal after goal is great, and admittedly the whole point of playing the football game. On occasion, however, you’ll want to add a little bit of spice to the proceedings, to really style on your opponent, especially after performing a skill move such as the McGeady spin. A lot of real-life players have scored some wonderful goals by using a little bit of flair themselves, with Erik Lamela winning the 2021 Puskas award for his unbelievable rabona goal against Arsenal.

FIFA 23 flair shot tips

Striking the ball with flair in FIFA 23 isn’t difficult in terms of mechanics, but it does require a few boxes to be checked, because not every player is actually capable of a flair shot. Firstly, the player in question needs to have good dribbling stats. It needs to be someone that might actually be able to pull off that piece of trickery in real life – that rules out most centre-backs, unfortunately. The player having the ‘flair’ trait also helps – to be expected, really – and having four or five star skill moves further improves your chances of scoring a wonder goal.

The button combination to perform a flair shot in FIFA 23 is to simply hold down the left trigger before hitting the shoot button. So if you’re using an Xbox controller it would be LT + B, or L2 + Circle on a PlayStation controller.

If you’re trying to execute a FIFA 23 flair shot for the Shuffle Board challenge in the Table Top Sports category of Moments, one tip we have is to stop the ball dead before shooting. You’re playing against amateur AI, so they won’t tackle you right away, and a flair shot while stationary will almost always perform a rabona. You just need to get it on target.

When attempting a flair shot, it’s worth noting that it increases the difficulty of putting the ball on target, so if you’re using a low-rated player, or if the entire match is in the balance, know that it is way riskier to showboat than not. Football didn’t earn the nickname ‘the beautiful game’ for nothing, so get out there and start styling.

