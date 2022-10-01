Categories
Life Style

I have begun to wonderif the primary relationship in my life is with my Fitbit


How do you react when a woman shows you her aura? To my relief, it turned out she was showing me not the energy field around her body, but her Oura, a ring that monitors her sleep.

explained that my days are already governed by my Fitbit, and there’s no way I am letting it dominate my nocturnal activities too. Also, I’d be ashamed to share my poor sleep metrics with my Fitbit. 



