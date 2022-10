Jeremy went on: “He just reads out words that have been written by a team of vegan communists who have only one thing on their minds.

“Climate change,” he wrote in his column for The Sun.

The Clarkson’s Farm star branded the series a “joke”, claiming it’s hitting the “‘climate change is bad’ gong.”

He continued: “I’ve been watching Frozen Planet II and it’s a joke, because we learn nothing at all.