Lions kill ISIS fighters fighting to control gas reserves





Lions and snakes are said to be killing ISIS insurgents in northern Mozambique, as pro-government forces are battling an offensive from the jihadists. Attacks by wild animals added to the death toll among terrorists from a military crackdown after the fighters rampaged through villages in Cabo Delgado province.

Labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US, the insurgents had killed people and burned down homes in Cabo Delgado before being killed by wild animals. Four jihadists who were involved in the recruitment and radicalisation of people were captured, according to Mozambican forces. Local police commander Bernardino Rafael told residents in Quissanga district, where the bodies of 16 insurgents were buried, that fighters have been killed by animals.

Mr Rafael said: “Some of them died having been hit by bullets from our forces and others due to attacks by animals like snakes, buffalos, lions and even crocodiles. “They are dying from gunshot wounds… Many of them [were] wounded by our weapons. “But even animals also contribute to the death of the Islamist insurgents”. He further added that the population was to bury some of the jihadists who had died while others had their bodies eaten by the animals. READ MORE: Harry ‘said really nasty things about Camilla’, author claims

The liquified natural gas (LNG) reserves worth billions of dollars that Cabo Delgado possesses had led to escalating violence since 2017. Mozambique has a population of lions that is said to be numbered fewer than 1,500 individuals, concentrated primarily in Niassa Special Reserve, Limpopo National Park, Gorongosa National Park, the Cahora Bassa region, and the Zambezi Delta. The EU recently announced that it would provide additional support to an African military mission in the former Portuguese colony, which could help reduce the bloc’s reliance on Russian energy.