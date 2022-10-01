Meghan raged at Vanity Fair’s cover after dating Harry





Meghan Markle was left outraged over her 2017 Vanity Fair cover appearance, according to a royal author. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started dating in 2016, and were married in May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Valentine Low, royal expert and author of ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown’, wrote in an excerpt of his new book that after Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016, a new PR team was needed to help the future Duchess. The Sussexes’ communications secretary at the time Jason Knauf helped Meghan find Keleigh Thomas Morgan of Sunshine Sachs, whose clients included Hollywood stars Salma Hayek, Jane Fonda and Natalie Portman. Mr Low claimed: “With Morgan on board, Meghan agreed to do an interview with Vanity Fair for their October 2017 issue. This was something Kensington Palace was happy for her to do, but they were going to leave the negotiations to Morgan. “The couple were not officially engaged — though everyone in Kensington Palace knew they had been privately engaged since the late summer — but this was Meghan putting herself out there in a confident, proactive way. “With a glamorous picture of the actress on the cover, all hair and freckles, and a headline that proclaimed loudly ‘She’s Just Wild About Harry’, the article quoted Meghan speaking openly about her romance with the prince.”

The Vanity Fair issue saw Meghan say of her and Harry’s relationship: “We’re in love. “This [time] is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.” However, in an extract from Mr Low’s book published by the Daily Mail, he claimed: “Sweet, yes? And she looked great, didn’t she? But Meghan hated it. “And she was furious with Keleigh Thomas Morgan. ‘She was very unhappy with how that had been handled,’ said a source. ‘And she was looking to throw blame in every possible direction, despite it having been a positive piece’.” The source continued: “She did not like the photographs. She thought the story was negative. “She was upset that it was about Harry, not about her.” READ MORE: Harry ‘said really nasty things about Camilla’, author claims

Meanwhile, The Sun reported Meghan is potentially in the running for an honorary 2022 GQ Men of the Year award and she is “expected” to return to the UK to attend the London ceremony on November 16. A source told the outlet: “Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her.” “She already has a close relationship with GQ due to her friendship with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, which is also owned by Condé Nast. “Edward is very much seen as a friend rather than a business acquaintance.”

Meghan also cancelled a TV appearance and put back the date of her next Podcast episode after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and after King Charles III offered an olive branch during his first address to the nation as the new sovereign. According to reports from Page Six, the Duchess shelved plans to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and a scheduled visit to the UN General Assembly with Prince Harry following the Queen’s death. Her appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, planned for Tuesday, September 20, would have come just weeks after her bombshell interview with The Cut, in which she said she was happy to have quit Britain. Meghan’s decision came shortly after the tearful king said during his live TV appearance on Friday that he wished to “express his love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”. Express.co.uk has contacted Sunshine Sachs and Archewell for comment