Men’s Tennis Secures Three Victories on Day One of ITA Northeast Regionals – New Jersey City University Athletics

MADISON, N.J. – The New Jersey City University men’s tennis program sent a contingent of players to the campus of Drew University on Saturday, Sept. 30, for the first of three days of competition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division III Northeast Regional Championships. In their first action of the 2022-23 campaign, the Gothic Knights excelled and collected a trio of victories.



The highlight of the day for Jersey City was junior captain Nico Teynie (Rouen, France/Lycée Val de Seine) , as the highly-seeded and multi-time All-New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) performer went 2-0 on the day without dropping a set and lost just four games total over two matches. He started out in the first round by defeating Eric Dubilirer of Ithaca College (6-2, 6-1) and then moved on to the second round where he dispatched conference rival and reigning NJAC East Division Rookie of the Year Siddharth Byreddy of Ramapo College easily (6-1, 6-0). Teynie will be back on the court tomorrow morning, Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m. when he faces Andy Zhu of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in the Round of 16.



Another Gothic Knight to collect a victory on the day was junior Alejandro Ley (Las Palmas, Spain/I.E.S. Politécnico) . He faced off with Zach Freier of New York University in the first round and took him down in straight sets (6-2, 6-4). Ley’s weekend of singles competition came to a close in the second round after falling to highly-seeded Sergiu Calabadachi of Skidmore College (6-4, 6-1).



Finally, the Green and Gold fielded a doubles pair made up of junior Jordi Julia (Barcelona, Spain/IES Sant Quirze del Valles) and the aforementioned Ley. The duo faced off with conference rivals Matthew Michibata and Harrison Maitland-Carter of The College of New Jersey in the first round, but fell by a score of 8-4.



Up Next:

As mentioned, Teynie will be back in action – weather permitting – on Saturday morning when he resumes play in the singles bracket Round of 16. The junior made it all the way to the doubles quarterfinal round in last year’s ITA Northeast Regional Championships before falling to the second overall seed. He’ll look to advance further in his first-ever ITA Regional singles’ action tomorrow.

