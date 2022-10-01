Mortgage warning – Britons urged to consider cost effective option

Alex Brown, a financial adviser at Succession Wealth spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about how people can prepare for mortgage rate increases and how to manage their finances. He explained that with interest rates and just about every other household bill on the rise, now would be a great time to think about how to make their mortgage most cost-effective.

He said: “If you have been on the lender’s standard variable rate (SVR) or tracker rate and not really paying much attention, now would be a great time to think about looking at fixed rate mortgages, meaning your interest rates will be fixed for the term of the mortgage.

“So, even if the Bank of England base rate rises further, your monthly mortgage payment will be fixed, making it much easier to budget.

Some lenders are now offering their existing customers the chance to pick new products up to 180 days before your existing deal comes to an end. The mortgage offers of various lenders last for six months so even if one’s current deal still has time to run, now could be a chance to get a plan in place and a rate secured.

Mr Brown said: “I contact my clients 90 days before their current product expires to discuss options and get a plan in place to make sure there’s not a mad panic as their current deal expires and they don’t spend any unnecessary time on the lenders standard variable rates.”

Lenders price their mortgage interest rates against the Bank of England base rate which increased to 2.25 percent last week.

