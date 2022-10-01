Oasis star ‘Bonehead’ Paul Arthurs announces he’s beaten tonsil cance

He also shouted out to the doctors who treated him, writing: “Thank you especially to the team @TheChristieNHS, into recovery now and see you all soon x (sic).”

It’s clear that Liam Gallagher and his family still have affection for Paul, whose Instagram bio describes him as a “founding member of Oasis”.

Not only did Liam hit the ‘like’ button on the post, but his 24-year-old daughter Molly wrote a message of congratulations, declaring it the “best news”.

Earlier this year, Paul had told of how he was “gutted” to be “missing gigs with Liam and the band”.

However, he’d been clear that his cancer was “treatable” and that he hoped to be back on the concert circuit soon.