Paul McCartney shares jaw-dropping yoga snap as he does headstand

Paul McCartney might be 80 years old, but he proved that age is nothing more than a number when he proudly displayed himself doing a headstand.

The extraordinarily supple octogenarian looked incredible as he balanced his entire body on the yoga mat using nothing more than his head.

Paul, who also became the oldest performer ever to headline Glastonbury this summer, was determined to show off his amazing accomplishments, which now extend to physical endurance as well.

The former Beatle wrote to almost four million followers: “The headstand is my show-off moment when I’m in the gym… I was once told by a yoga teacher that it keeps you young!”

It seems as though the Strawberry Fields Forever star has been given some excellent advice.