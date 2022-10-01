Photos and video: A celebration to the core with Apple Palooza

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP — It was a day of family, food and fun at the first Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Duluth as hundreds spent six hours on Saturday soaking in all things apple.
Becky Mullane, owner of
Dixon’s Apple Orchard
in Cadott, Wisconsin, grew up near Beaver River Farm. The idea of the event is to celebrate Dixon’s Duluth heritage and to help kick off fall. Besides apples and apple cider, visitors could also enjoy a craft fair, live music, wagon rides, food trucks and animals.
Apple Palooza went from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pearson family owns
Beaver River Farm
, which also hosts weddings and other events.
Bags of apples from Dixon’s Apple Orchard grouped on a table at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township during Duluth Apple Palooza on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
People stand in line for products from Dixon’s Apple Orchard of Cadott, Wis., during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Renee Robertson, of Saginaw, pours apple cider while helping in a Dixon Apple Orchard tent during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Rylen Miller, 11, of Duluth, prepares to swallow a piece of apple after taking a bite from one during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Luke Mullane of Dixon’s Apple Orchard in of Cadott, Wis., poses while holding one of the orchard’s patented champagne apples in his right hand and holds a bag of champagne apples in his left hand during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Luke’s parents, Jim and Becky Mullane, are the owners of Dixon’s Apple Orchard.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Olive Albrecht, 4, of Duluth, left, celebrates after reaching the top of a hay bale while her brother Owen Albrecht, 7, of Duluth, climbs up to join her during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Olive Albrecht, 4, of Duluth, left, and her brother Owen Albrecht, 7, of Duluth, pose while sitting on a hay bale that they climbed during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Alena Coyle, of Duluth, center, smiles while her mother Lea Ann Coyle, of Duluth, looks on before both go on a hayride through the groups of Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township while attending Duluth Apple Palooza on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Jeff Blix, of Fredenberg Township, operates a tractor and prepares to take visitors to Duluth Apple Palooza on a hay ride through the grounds of Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Visitors to Duluth Apple Palooza enjoy a hay ride through the grounds of Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Warren Bettencourt, of Cloquet, stands near a fire in a blacksmith booth while representing Forging Community during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
John Seguin, top left, and Andy Hauswirth, top right, of the music duo John and Andy perform on stage during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Wesley Gowan, 5, of Duluth, smiles while riding a horse during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Hannah Caldwell, 16, of Duluth, looks down at a rabbit she held while attending Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Willow Happy, 1, of Duluth stares at a camel from Lizzy’s Exotic Adventure Petting Zoo while her dad, Caleb Happy, of Duluth, holds her during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Levi Pearson, left, and his mother Kathryn Pearson, pose and smile during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Kathryn and her husband Ben own Beaver River Farm, which has been in the family for over 100 years.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Source link
Related