Photos and video: A celebration to the core with Apple Palooza

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP — It was a day of family, food and fun at the first Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Duluth as hundreds spent six hours on Saturday soaking in all things apple.

Becky Mullane, owner of

Dixon’s Apple Orchard

in Cadott, Wisconsin, grew up near Beaver River Farm. The idea of the event is to celebrate Dixon’s Duluth heritage and to help kick off fall. Besides apples and apple cider, visitors could also enjoy a craft fair, live music, wagon rides, food trucks and animals.

Apple Palooza went from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pearson family owns

Beaver River Farm

, which also hosts weddings and other events.

Bags of apples from Dixon’s Apple Orchard grouped on a table at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township during Duluth Apple Palooza on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

People stand in line for products from Dixon’s Apple Orchard of Cadott, Wis., during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday.

Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Renee Robertson, of Saginaw, pours apple cider while helping in a Dixon Apple Orchard tent during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Rylen Miller, 11, of Duluth, prepares to swallow a piece of apple after taking a bite from one during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Luke Mullane of Dixon’s Apple Orchard in of Cadott, Wis., poses while holding one of the orchard’s patented champagne apples in his right hand and holds a bag of champagne apples in his left hand during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Luke’s parents, Jim and Becky Mullane, are the owners of Dixon’s Apple Orchard. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Olive Albrecht, 4, of Duluth, left, celebrates after reaching the top of a hay bale while her brother Owen Albrecht, 7, of Duluth, climbs up to join her during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Olive Albrecht, 4, of Duluth, left, and her brother Owen Albrecht, 7, of Duluth, pose while sitting on a hay bale that they climbed during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Alena Coyle, of Duluth, center, smiles while her mother Lea Ann Coyle, of Duluth, looks on before both go on a hayride through the groups of Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township while attending Duluth Apple Palooza on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Jeff Blix, of Fredenberg Township, operates a tractor and prepares to take visitors to Duluth Apple Palooza on a hay ride through the grounds of Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Visitors to Duluth Apple Palooza enjoy a hay ride through the grounds of Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Warren Bettencourt, of Cloquet, stands near a fire in a blacksmith booth while representing Forging Community during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

John Seguin, top left, and Andy Hauswirth, top right, of the music duo John and Andy perform on stage during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Wesley Gowan, 5, of Duluth, smiles while riding a horse during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Hannah Caldwell, 16, of Duluth, looks down at a rabbit she held while attending Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Willow Happy, 1, of Duluth stares at a camel from Lizzy’s Exotic Adventure Petting Zoo while her dad, Caleb Happy, of Duluth, holds her during Duluth Apple Palooza at Beaver River Farm in Fredenberg Township on Saturday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune