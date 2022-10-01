Prince Harry refines memoir and pushes back release date





Big changes are being made to Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, according to a leading royal expert. Katie Nicholl, who recently released her own royal book New Royals, said that Harry could not “risk being seen as insensitive to his grandmother’s memory”. This comes amid claims that the original edition of the memoir reportedly criticised King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. The Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent told True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat: “What is interesting, after having just done my own book and got that out quickly because of what has happened, is if his book was ready to go out in the fall, for Thanksgiving and Christmas, it will have been printed.

“So are they pulping those editions? If so, that will be phenomenally expensive. “But, I don’t think Harry can risk being seen to be insensitive to his grandmother’s memory “So my understanding is that yes, changes are being made.” Ms Nicholl continued: “And this book has been pushed back and pushed back and the Sussexes know a lot rides on what happens next and how they behave.

“Meghan’s Archetypes Spotify podcast is understood to be resuming soon. “There is a sense that they are going to have to tread quite carefully.” This comes amid a rush of reports that Harry and Meghan are keen to change their projects, including the memoir and their docuseries with Netflix. READ MORE: Prince William ‘frustrated’ as Sussexes given role ‘he had eye on’

According to Page Six, sources said the couple are “keen to take out or downplay much of what they have said about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and his wife, Kate, the new Princess of Wales”. One royal source told The Sun that Harry is “desperate to get the memoir refined in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne”. “There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his dad becoming King,” the source added. A Hollywood industry source told Page Six: “A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”