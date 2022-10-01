Putin faces mutiny from top commanders over Ukraine war goals

Vladimir Putin is facing a mutiny from his top commanders after they reportedly told him his war goals in Ukraine were “unachievable”. The Russian leader ordered his army into Ukraine on February 24th, as he sought to realise his long-cherished ambition of reconquering the country. By all accounts, Moscow envisioned a quick victory as they prioritised the capture of the capital Kyiv.

However, fierce Ukrainian resistance forced the Kremlin to downgrade its original plans of total conquest.

Putin turned his attention instead to seizing the Donbas in its entirety – the eastern territory made up of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.

Despite taking control of Luhansk in the summer, Russia’s army has made little headway in Donetsk and is on the brink of losing the strategic city of Lyman.

It suffered a major defeat in September, after Kyiv launched a devastating counterattack in the Kharkiv region.

At the same time, Russia’s commanders are battling another Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, which aims to recapture Kherson.

Russia’s beleaguered generals are said to be disenchanted with their leader’s war plans and are reported to have approached him to express their discontent.