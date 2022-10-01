Quadruple shooting in Frankford leaves 1 person in critical condition: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A quadruple shooting in Frankford on Saturday morning leaves four people injured, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

Police say a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was transferred to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face, authorities say. He was transferred to Jefferson University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The other two victims, a 38- and 36-year-old man, were shot once but are in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.