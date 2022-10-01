Shopkeeper with £2k ‘pay later’ receipt wall overjoyed as donations fl

Abid Hussain says he was “overjoyed” after the community rallied, sending hundreds of pounds to his store in East Cleveland, Yorkshire.

A shopkeeper was left in tears after donations flooded in as word got out about a £2,000 “pay later” wall of receipts he’s built up from struggling customers who can’t afford goods.

According to TeessideLive, Mr Hussain’s former colleagues at TUI – where he worked as cabin crew – raised £420 after hearing the story. This is in addition to a generous stranger who dropped off an envelope containing £100.

Talking about the idea behind the initiative, Mr Hussain says while staff at his Family Mart store in Lingdale have always let people have the odd item “on tick”, things have been getting worse as the cost of living soars.

Now he’s in talks with the parish council to start providing hot dinners for vulnerable people in the village and has already carried out a trial run. Mr Hussain said “wonderful, caring, decent” ex-colleagues he worked with as cabin crew for 23 years had reduced him to tears with their kindness.

He said: “I worked at Luton, Manchester, Gatwick. Five or six years ago I ended up with bowel cancer. I had major surgery and have a colostomy bag. I worked with some fantastic, caring, decent people. But because of my surgery, it became difficult to go back to work. My colleagues saw the story and began raising money, they said ‘you are not alone’. They sent £420, these are cabin crew, they’re not rich, they’re ordinary people with big hearts.

“I was quite touched. They had me in tears. I thought ‘that’s why I worked with these people for so long’, they were my family.