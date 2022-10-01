Skate 4 release date speculation, gameplay, and all the latest news

One thing’s for sure when it comes to the Skate 4 release date, it’s probably not going to be any time soon. Despite there being some Skate 4 gameplay and even closed playtests, EA’s upcoming revival is a rare case of a triple-A studio showing off very early in-development footage of a game – and we love it. However, this does mean that although we’ve seen plenty of Skate 4, we can also clearly see it’s not coming out any time soon. It’s already been over a decade since the last Skate game, we can hold on a little longer.

The first Skate was among the most innovative skateboard games around, from its analogue control scheme and grinding engine to its more realistic, less edgy representation of the skating scene. The development team behind Skate 3 was disbanded after its release in 2010, and the series’ community has been consistently bombarding EA message boards with questions about the series and its potential return ever since.

That confirmation finally arrived when creative director Cuz Parry announced a new Skate game during EA Play 2020, with studio Full Circle heading up development. We’ve had further news on Skate 4 since then, and even so in-development footage, so here’s everything we know about Skate 4.

Skate 4 release date speculation

There’s no known Skate 4 release date and judging from the early footage we’ve seen of the skateboard game, it’ll be a while before we get any concrete launch date. That said, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in an earnings call that the game’s “coming soon”. Sure, “soon” is doing a lot of work there, but as we’re speculating, our best guess is that the Skate 4 release date will be in late 2023 at the earliest.

Skate 4 gameplay

It’s early days, but there’s actually quite a bit of Skate 4 gameplay available – all officially. However, the gameplay that is out is all with incomplete character models, animations, and environments, so it certainly isn’t the finished product. We’ve embedded the latest Skate 4 gameplay highlights below.

So, what does this tell us? Quite a bit actually. The main thing is that Skate 4 is going to look pretty familiar in terms of the types of tricks you can pull off and how you execute them. You can see grabs, grinds, flips, and rotations – the way the character models transition between them all looks relatively smooth and very familiar.

There are a lot of off-board traversals, too. We can see players running around, jumping, climbing ladders, and even using grind rails like balance beams. The physics engine clearly allows for some weighty ragdolls, so expect the Hall of Meat to return. There also appears to be multiplayer, but with expanded lobby sizes; we can see nine players in one scene above. And if you’re looking for some snippets of what the final product will look like, then there are some more polished sections in the trailer below:

Beyond what the footage tells us we also know that Skate 4 will place greater emphasis on community-created content. Skate has had powerful level editing tools before, but the new Skate game will have collaborative building areas where co-op players can join together to start hurling different things together before trying to skate it.

Skate 4 or Skate?

Technically, it’s not even called Skate 4 – it’s Skate. But let’s face it, everyone is looking at this as Skate 4, so that’s what we’re going with until Skate catches on again.

Is Skate 4 free to play?

Yes, Skate 4 is a free-to-play game and it’s live-service to boot. As you might expect, the F2P model means there are microtransactions. Developer Full Circle says there will not be any gameplay-altering items you can purchase – or loot boxes for that matter – which pretty much leaves cosmetics on the table as the main thing players might be able to spend their money on.

Skate 4 setting

We’ve visited a few skateboarding metropolises throughout the series, but Skate 4 is set in a whole new location: San Vansterdam. And yes, that’s quite an obvious reference.

It’s hard to read too much into the footage we’ve seen as it’s all pre-pre-pre-alpha, but Cuz Parry refers to it as a sister city to San Vanelona, the setting from the first two games.

Is Skate 4 coming to PC?

Yes, in August 2021 the official Skate Twitter account confirmed the new game is coming to PC. As for crossplay and cross-progression, those have also been confirmed, so plenty of good news.