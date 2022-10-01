Stacey Solomon’s concerns over rising energy bills at Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon has opened up on her concerns over paying energy bills for her family home Pickle Cottage, as the cost of living soars. The Loose Women panellist, 32, made the admission in a candid new interview where she admitted that like much of the population, she too is worrying about the rising costs of living after purchasing her family home for a reported £1,200,000 last year with her beau Joe Swash.
Stacey and Joe bought Pickle Cottage in Essex last year for their family, including their son Rex and Stacey’s two sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.
The part-Tudor cottage includes 2.5 acres of land which is where the Loose Women star and her TV presenter fiance recently got married.
But now, the former X-Factor star has addressed her worries over the cost of living crisis which will see energy costs soar.
In a new interview, the ITV star candidly voiced her fears over the cost of energy and what it means for Pickle Cottage.
Stacey admitted: “If our energy bill doubles, then it might well be beyond our means in the future.
“I’m not saying it is the same for us as someone on the breadline, ’cos it blooming well isn’t.
“But it’s such a scary time,” she told The Guardian.
It comes as the new energy price cap is come in to place today, meaning the typical household energy bill will be frozen at £2,500.
Last October, Stacey welcomed her daughter, Rose, who was born at Pickle Cottage.
Hers and Joe’s daughter was born on Stacey’s birthday and the star was quick to share sweet snaps of the newborn with her three older brothers in the lounge of their home.
Ahead of her nuptials to Joe in the summer, Stacey revealed she had created one of her famous Pickle Cottage front doors.
She showed her 5.4 million Instagram followers her front door which had a beautiful archway in front of it, covered in white roses and eucalyptus.
