Stacey Solomon’s concerns over rising energy bills at Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon has opened up on her concerns over paying energy bills for her family home Pickle Cottage, as the cost of living soars. The Loose Women panellist, 32, made the admission in a candid new interview where she admitted that like much of the population, she too is worrying about the rising costs of living after purchasing her family home for a reported £1,200,000 last year with her beau Joe Swash.

Stacey and Joe bought Pickle Cottage in Essex last year for their family, including their son Rex and Stacey’s two sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

The part-Tudor cottage includes 2.5 acres of land which is where the Loose Women star and her TV presenter fiance recently got married.

But now, the former X-Factor star has addressed her worries over the cost of living crisis which will see energy costs soar.

In a new interview, the ITV star candidly voiced her fears over the cost of energy and what it means for Pickle Cottage.

