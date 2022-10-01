Success at Dubai Metaverse Assembly as Big Techs Showcase Their Projects | The Fintech Times

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly will make a return in 2023 after this year’s flagship event welcomed over 600 experts from the tech industry, witnessed 25 main and side sessions and hosted 30 speakers and 40 tech companies.

The two-day event is the first event following the approval of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in July.

The strategy aims to add $4billion to Dubai’s GDP, support 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030 and attract 1,000 companies specialising in blockchain and metaverse technologies to turn Dubai’s into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies.

The Assembly, hosted at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 Emirates Tower by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), also attracted 40,000 virtual attendees.

Speakers highlighted the most prominent trends associated with designing and building the virtual worlds of the metaverse worlds, as well as virtual training and education, e-commerce, virtual medical technology, arts, electronic games, organising events and conferences in the metaverse, and digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

New initiatives

At the Assembly, Microsoft, Binance, Bedu, Meta, Accenture, Mastercard and Metamall revealed how digital worlds have the power to shape existing and emerging industries, such as art, healthcare, education, gaming, space tourism and more.

The event also saw the introduction of more than 15 initiatives and strategies, including:

Gabriel Abed, Ambassador of Barbados to the United Arab Emirates, revealed the island-nation was entering the metaverse with a new virtual embassy.

Dubai-based cryptocurrency platform Polygon announced plans to help decentralised technology firms go green and offer energy-efficient, carbon-neutral experiences in the metaverse.

announced plans to help decentralised technology firms go green and offer energy-efficient, carbon-neutral experiences in the metaverse. Airline Emirates revealed plans to allow millions of people to enjoy its in-flight hospitality virtually. It also plans to hire 4,000 cabin crew by mid-2023 and train them in the metaverse.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly event will return on 11 and 12 of October 2023 bringing a “bigger and more immersive experience”.