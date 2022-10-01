TalkTV viewer rages ‘BBC licence fee needs to be scrapped’

Alison stated: “The license fee needs to be scrapped and they need to just be having television commercials because it’s actually already a commercial station.”

As James probed: “It is?” Alison raged: “From breakfast time to The One Show it’s full of people that are flogging their tours, their albums, their books, their west end shows their film.

“Graham Norton is full of people flogging their books, their tours, their albums, so why pretend it isn’t a commercial station?”

James chimed: “I would scrap all those programs, I think The One Show is the worst thing, I’ve not seen it for ages, it’s just dull.