Egyptian Mayar Sherif edged out Romanian Ana Bogdan, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the final of the Parma Open at the Tennis Club Parma on Saturday.

Sherif, ranked No 74, will face Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, next.

The Egyptian won against Hungarian Anna Bondar, the No 5 seed (7-5, 6-4), Swiss qualifier Simona Waltert (6-3, 7-6 (1)) and American Lauren Davis (7-6 (2), 6-3) in the previous rounds of the Parma Ladies Open.

Earlier in the tournament, Bogdan, ranked No 53, beat Brazilian Laura Pigossi (6-1, 6-2), Slovak qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (6-2, 3-6, 6-3) and No 3 seed Irina-Camelia Begu (6-2, 7-6 (6)).

Parma WTA 250, other semi-final result (Tennis Club Parma, clay, EUR 203.204):