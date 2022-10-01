Egyptian Mayar Sherif beat Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, 7-5, 6-3 to win the Parma Open title at the Tennis Club Parma on Saturday.

It was Sherif’s maiden WTA title, and her first career win over a player ranked in the top 10.

The final was played on the same day as the semi-finals, meaning both players were suffering slightly from tiredness.

“Today was a very tough day for me – many hours on the court – but I pulled it off…I’m happy I managed to win,” she said on court afterwards.

Her first serve percentage was 79 per cent compared to Sakkari’s disappointing 58.

Earlier in the tournament, Sherif, ranked No 74, defeated Hungarian Anna Bondar, the No 5 seed (7-5, 6-4), Swiss qualifier Simona Waltert (6-3, 7-6 (1)), American Lauren Davis (7-6 (2), 6-3) and Romanian Ana Bogdan, the No 6 seed (6-4, 3-6, 6-4).

Sakkari, ranked No 7, beat Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Baindl (6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-3), Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus (3-6, 6-2, 6-3), Belgian Maryna Zanevska (2-6, 6-4, 6-4) and Montenegrin Danka Kovinic (7-5, 6-2) in the previous rounds.