Tommy Fury punches harder than AJ after defeating heavyweight’s score





Tommy Fury has a harder punch than Anthony Joshua, if the famous punch machine is to be believed. A game you can find in most arcades, the game enables you to hit a punching bag as hard as you can, and it will calculate a score according to the force of your shot.

Fury’s family own one of the machines at their gym in Morecambe and he landed an impressive score of 949 points. It is over 100 points higher than when Joshua, a two-time unified world heavyweight champion, tried his luck in 2017 during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. However, a difference in machine makes which can have separate calibrations, perhaps contributed to the difference in scores. However, the 23-year-old could not beat the score set by older brother Tyson, whose score was 42 points higher. In recent weeks Fury has tried to confirm a fight with Jake Paul at the third time of asking. The pair were recently filmed discussing a possible third attempt at staging a boxing match over FaceTime after their 2021 and 2022 contests fell through. JUST IN: Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn ‘backing out’ of Tyson Fury fight despite major agreement

Fury pulled out of their inaugural encounter after sustaining a broken rib in camp before their second date was terminated when the Brit was denied entry to the United States. However, the 2019 Love Island runner-up is reportedly set to face Puerto Rican light-heavyweight Paul Bamba on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji on November 13. TNT had initially been linked to a fight with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley but negotiations have since fallen through. According to reports from Boxing Scene, Fury vs Bamba is being finalised for the event which takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in two months’ time. Away from the ring, Tommy is set to become a father for the first time as girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague announced her pregnancy last week. The couple both shared the news on their respective Instagram pages, with a video of Molly-Mae saying: “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet” from her finale speech during their time on the reality hit show Love Island that first introduced them to each other. DON’T MISS

Tommy previously admitted he would love nothing more than to have four children with the woman of his dreams, Molly-Mae. “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way,” he told The Sun. “I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future. We’re so young but we’ve been living together for three years now – we shared a bed the night we met and then every day after that for months so it’s like we’ve been together six years.”