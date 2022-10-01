Two men charged in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Merseyside Police have charged two men in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Corbel. In a statement, a spokesman for the police force said they charged Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearms with intent to endanger life. The second man, Paul Russell, 40, also of West Derby, has been charged with assisting an offender. Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, said: “Our work continues in earnest. At the beginning of the investigation we were firm in our commitment to finding all of those involved in this case, which includes the people who have tried to shield and protect individuals, and those who have supplied the weapon or are hiding the weapons used in this incident.”

“We have had an overwhelming response and support from the public since the tragic murder of Olivia and I would ask for your continued support so we can keep the promise we made to Olivia’s family and the local community to ensure that those involved face justice.

“Finally, our thoughts today are with Olivia’s Mum and Dad, Cheryl and John Francis, and their families, who throughout the last few weeks have shown incredible strength, courage, and dignity.”

Olivia was fatally shot on August 22 at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool – and her mother Cheryl Korbel was injured when a gunman chased a convicted burglar into their home at 10pm.

In the weeks that followed, Merseyside Police have had numerous officers on the case in a bid to get justice for the little girl and her devastated family.