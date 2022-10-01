Categories UK Ukraine war latest: Twenty killed in attack on another civilian convoy, Kyiv says – BBC News Post author By Google News Post date October 1, 2022 No Comments on Ukraine war latest: Twenty killed in attack on another civilian convoy, Kyiv says – BBC News Ukraine war latest: Twenty killed in attack on another civilian convoy, Kyiv says – BBC News BreakingBreaking news Close breaking news Live Reporting Related Stories Source link Related Tags ‘BBC, attack, civilian, convoy, killed, Kyiv, Latest News, news., Twenty, Ukraine, war' By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Chase offering up to 50% bonus when redeeming points for Apple products → Ukraine says Russians shell evacuation convoy, killing 20 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.