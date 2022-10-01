Warren explains what Fury has ‘instructed’ after requests from Joshua

Frank Warren recently revealed that Tyson Fury has instructed him to keep up negotiations for the Anthony Joshua fight despite The Gypsy King insisting the all-British showdown is off.

An interview with the Daily Mail posted after Fury once again announced that he was no longer interested in pursuing a bout with AJ suggests that Warren has been authorised to continue talks by the WBC champion.

“Tyson has become very frustrated by Joshua’s delays,” said Warren. “But he’s authorised us to keep talking because he knows that unless this huge domestic fight isn’t made now it may never happen.

“It took Joshua and his team including his promoter Eddie Hearn almost two weeks to respond to our contract which guarantees him 40 per cent of the take, which is more generous than Tyson is obliged to offer as the WBC champion.