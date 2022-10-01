Warren explains what Fury has ‘instructed’ after requests from Joshua

Frank Warren recently revealed that Tyson Fury has instructed him to keep up negotiations for the Anthony Joshua fight despite The Gypsy King insisting the all-British showdown is off.
An interview with the Daily Mail posted after Fury once again announced that he was no longer interested in pursuing a bout with AJ suggests that Warren has been authorised to continue talks by the WBC champion.
“Tyson has become very frustrated by Joshua’s delays,” said Warren. “But he’s authorised us to keep talking because he knows that unless this huge domestic fight isn’t made now it may never happen.
“It took Joshua and his team including his promoter Eddie Hearn almost two weeks to respond to our contract which guarantees him 40 per cent of the take, which is more generous than Tyson is obliged to offer as the WBC champion.
A renewed version of the contract is currently being worked on between Eddie Hearn and Warren’s son George after Hearn raised concerns about a number of undisclosed points in the original paperwork.
On Monday, the Matchroom Boxing chief sent a draft that better suits his client and has since received a marked-up version from Fury’s camp. They will continue to go back and forth like this until they come up with a final contract that appeases all parties involved.
Providing all goes well, Fury and Joshua will square off on December 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Fury will receive a 60/40 split of the overall purse with a rematch clause being signed into the contract at 50/50.
