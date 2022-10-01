Exchange traded funds (ETFs) in India have seen a sharp growth in the last few years. With current assets at ₹4.5 trillion, there has been a three-fold jump in investor assets held in ETFs in India over the last three years. Following Sebi’s strict scheme re-categorisation norms, several of the new fund launches have been in the ETFs space. Luis Berruga, chief executive officer, Global X ETFs, which is owned by Mirae Asset Financial Group and has around $70 billion of assets under management, spoke to Mint on the global trends in the ETF space and what the future of ETFs in India could look like. Edited excerpts:
Categories
Why cannabis, metaverse are sure bets for Mirae’s Global X ETFs
Exchange traded funds (ETFs) in India have seen a sharp growth in the last few years. With current assets at ₹4.5 trillion, there has been a three-fold jump in investor assets held in ETFs in India over the last three years. Following Sebi’s strict scheme re-categorisation norms, several of the new fund launches have been in the ETFs space. Luis Berruga, chief executive officer, Global X ETFs, which is owned by Mirae Asset Financial Group and has around $70 billion of assets under management, spoke to Mint on the global trends in the ETF space and what the future of ETFs in India could look like. Edited excerpts: