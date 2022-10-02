A big new book of Florida quirk

A24, the studio that’s explored oft-overlooked Floridana with films like “Spring Breakers,” “Moonlight” and “The Florida Project,” just published a guide to all the Sunshine State’s curiosities.

It is so much eye candy. (There are words, too.)

Driving the news: “Florida! A Hyper-local Guide to the Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy of the Most Far-out State in America” ($50) takes on topics like the Lake Como Family Nudist Resort, the Weeki Wachee mermaids and the war between Miami and Tampa over the Cuban sandwich.

Also: “How to Fight a Shark,” a pictorial history of Publix, and a guide to The Hub in Tampa.

The 575-page book features writing from locals like Kathryn Varn and Gloria Muños, and it was edited by Tampa Bay Times culture writer Gabrielle Calise.

Calise tells Axios that she wanted the book to feature “the weird and wonderful people and places you would never hear about in a traditional travel guide.”

“This book … takes readers on a road trip and celebrates the spirit of Florida without ever making it the butt of the joke.”

People who will like this book, per Calise:

Those of us who religiously check local subreddits and Atlas Obscura before we book a trip to make sure we aren’t missing the best roadside attractions and hidden gems.

History nerds.

Design nerds.

Movie buffs who want to know where their favorite filmmaker hangs out in between takes.

Lovers of maximalism.

Anyone who’s down for anything.