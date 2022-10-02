A&C’s favorite fall movies, music and traditions

Last week’s weather has officially proven that fall is rolling into Tallahassee, and it could not have come at a better time. Students choose to get into the fall spirit in the way that they love best, and the FSView staff is excited to celebrate their favorite ways. This week, Arts & Culture Editor James Barberis and Social Media Manager Chloe Nelson share with us their favorite movies, music and traditions that help them usher in the fall.

One of the best feelings is coming home to your dorm or apartment, getting under the blankets and watching a seasonal film. Barberis shared his fall movie of choice is a recent comic thriller. “Modern classic Knives Out screams fall in every way imaginable, from its New England setting to its themes of family to its cold and calculated plot. It’s the perfect movie to watch on a chilly, autumn evening,” he shares. Knives Out stars Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, and Daniel Craig, and this murder mystery’s chilly character matches the fall weather.

Nelson’s favorite fall movie is reminiscent of everything that people love about the season. “When Harry Met Sally is my movie of choice because the fall cinematography is breathtakingly beautiful and the quick-witted, stellar dialogue between Harry and Sally is so fun to watch every year.” Fall is a time of year certainly full of romance, and the season can’t be complete without a good romantic comedy.

When autumn comes around, it’s time to archive summertime playlists and get ready for something that matches the atmosphere outside. Barberis’s favorite fall collection is the “Carnival” EP by Briston Maroney. “It feels like a warm hug on a crisp, autumn day. Maroney’s infectious vocals and powerhouse guitar-playing embodies the emotions surrounding fall, and always improves my season every time I turn it on,” he shared.

Each new season has a variety of emotions that it brings with it and it’s nice to listen to something versatile that fits your mood, which is why Nelson’s favorite fall album is “A/B” by KALEO. “This is a classic album for fall. All 10 songs are perfect to listen to while taking a long drive around town when it’s fall. From pop rock to blues and folk tunes, this album changes in tone as much as the leaves during fall. ‘A/B’ is a must-have in your playlist every autumn.”

FSU’s fall season is incomplete without college football, and students will continue watching the Seminoles after their strong start to the season. Barberis’s love for the sport extends to the NFL as well, and his favorite fall tradition since childhood has been Sunday football. “NFL Sundays have always defined my falls and will continue to do so for the rest of my life. There’s nothing like rolling out of bed at noon and throwing on your favorite team’s jersey only for you to be absolutely entranced by the television for seven hours straight.” Millions of Americans would agree that the first game of the NFL season is a definitive sign that fall is officially here.

Nelson’s time as a student at FSU has inspired her newest fall tradition. “My favorite fall activity is walking through campus every day when it’s cold enough that I can bundle up in my favorite jacket (without sweating), see the leaves turn shades golden brown and red, and enjoy a hot pumpkin spice chai tea latte on Landis Green like a basic fall girl.” It is often the simple joys that make the season memorable, and there’s nothing basic about the great feeling that comes along with having a hot drink on a cold day while enjoying the gorgeous Landis landscape.

No matter how you choose to enjoy the new season, it’s no doubt that fall is sure to provide more incredible memories for students long after they graduate.