Apple | eSim: Time For An eSIM? Apple Thinks So

The iPhone 14 series comes with an eSIM — only in the United States as of now — and no SIM card tray. These SIM-less iPhones could very well make their way to other regions soon.

The eSIM isn’t a new technology as Apple introduced the concept in 2018 with its iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, but now it could quickly become mainstream.

So, no SIM at all?



Yes, the iPhone 14 series comes with a digital SIM card that allows you to activate a cellular plan without using a physical SIM. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer eSIM services in India and it can be activated directly through your phone or over a call.

Do eSIMs work only on iPhones?



No, they also work on some Samsung S-series phones and its Flip and Fold models. If you have any of their variants, then you can activate the eSIM. If you own a Google Pixel phone — from Pixel 4a to Pixel 6 — then also you can use an eSIM. Any iPhone later than the iPhone XS or XR, too, comes with the option of activating an eSIM.



What’s the big deal over an eSIM?



In case you want to change your network service provider, then it is hassle free. You just have to call or put in an online request and easily switch between telecom service providers. If you want to use your eSIM on another device that supports the eSIM, you only need to scan the QR code provided by your operator. If you travel quite a bit overseas, then the eSIM can be handy as it can store multiple network profiles. You also don’t need to worry about losing a SIM card as the eSIM relies on a chip inside your smartphone.

Are there any drawbacks to using an eSIM?



Privacy: if you are paranoid about someone ‘tracking’ you from somewhere, then you can simply chuck a SIM card and feel relatively safer. Not so in the case of an eSIM. If you change your smartphone frequently, then it can be problematic to activate eSIMs frequently. You may also end up restricting yourself to smartphones that support eSIM technology.

What if you get an iPhone 14 from the US?



It will work fine in India. Anything that is saved on your SIM – some people might have contacts or SMS – will not, however, be transferred to an eSIM.

