Apple’s powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend

Even though the second generation 11-inch iPad Pro came out in 2020, it is easy to recommend to people who are looking for a slate that offers fast performance, impressive tablet cameras, and long battery life.
Save $500 on the 2nd Generation 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro while you can
The new 2021 11-inch model that succeeded the 2020 variant is not all that different, with the primary difference being the in-house M1 chip that is way too powerful for most people and a better front camera which again is not something most people normally buy a tablet for. The two have the same design, rear camera system, display specs, 10-hour battery life, Face ID, and LIDAR sensor, and both support the Apple Pencil.
So, if your workload is not very intense but you still need a tablet with a powerful chip that can get real work done, the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro is the one for you but don’t spend too much time thinking as the deal expires in 15 hours or when stock is sold out.
Source link