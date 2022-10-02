Cecchinato Crowned Lisboa Belem Open Champion – Tennis TourTalk

LISBON/STARNBERG, October 2, 2022
Marco Cecchinato of Italy has captured his first title since 2019 by lifting the trophy of the Lisboa Belem Open. The No. 5 seed of the €45,730 ATP Challenger Tour clay-court tournament defeated first-time finalist and qualifier Luca van Assche of France 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday.
Cecchinato, who didn’t drop a set en route to the championship match, was also in control of the singles final. The 30-year-old Palermo native struck six aces and won 78 per cent of his first-service points to succeed in one hour and 24 minutes.
Marco Cecchinato is the new Del Monte #LisboaBelémOpen champion!
The former World No. 16 beats Luca Van Assche 6-3, 6-3 to win his sixth @ATPChallenger — his first title since Buenos Aires ATP 250 in February 2019. pic.twitter.com/j4WJBMOUtq
— Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) October 2, 2022
“I am very happy to have won this title after such a long time,” said Cecchinato. “It’s very important because it’s been a tough year, I started with an injury and a three-month break. I played a lot of matches without confidence, but this week I played really good tennis and I didn’t lose a set, I’m happy because I felt good on court from the first round.”
By winning his sixth ATP Challenger Tour career title in addition to his three triumphs on the ATP Tour, 137th-ranked Cecchinato earned €6,190 in prize money as well as 80 ATP Ranking points.
“I want to return to the top 100 and that is my motivation,” Cecchinato added about his goal.
Source link