Cole Hauser’s Past Injuries Have Come In Handy For His Yellowstone Character

Cole Hauser revealed to Gold Derby that the extensive injuries he’s received over his lifetime are actually a good match for getting into character as Rip Wheeler. Hauser once broke his back on the set of the film “The Last Champion.” But it doesn’t end there, as he revealed. “I’m 47 years old now, I’ve been in a ton of accidents, you know, motorcycles, horses … I’ve torn my hamstrings, torn calf muscles,” Hauser told Gold Derby.

Luckily, the lasting impacts of these accidents aren’t too dissimilar from what Rip deals with on a daily basis. As John Dutton’s right-hand man, Rip is battered and bruised, not just from the toll of the work, but from the wars he wages for the survival of the ranch. And those wars leave him with his fair share of heavy hits. “So it’s all… the walk, I put a little bit more into the brokenness of Rip versus me,” he told Gold Derby. “So I accentuate a little bit of the limp, the back pain, or the getting up and getting down, or having to bend down to give [Beth] a kiss.”

While some of Rip’s ailments are exaggerated for effect, Hauser assures that the underlying pain is oftentimes truthful. “Those things are all very real, but I give a little bit more to them, I guess, for the character,” he said.

Ultimately, Hauser sees Rip as embodying ultimate freedom. “In a way, he’s a part of the Montana landscape,” the actor explained. “He’s his own animal.”