Coronation Street spoilers Max Turner left humiliated

In upcoming scenes, David is confused when Max asks him to be picked up from school rather than getting the bus home.

Later, as Max is waiting for his dad in the Freshco car park, he is accosted by Blake and Chris, who steal his lunch, break his phone and drench him in water.

Finding their antics funny, the boys film the humiliation as Max fights back tears.

After getting away from the bullies, Max is visibly upset at the ordeal and annoyed his dad failed to pick him up, leaving him at the mercy of his bullies.