Dame Deborah James’ mum marks her 41st birthday with emotional post

In a heartfelt post for her late daughter, Heather James shared a precious close up snap of Dame Deborah James, to mark her 41st birthday. Dame Deborah heartbreakingly died in June this year, following a five year battle with bowel cancer. Since her diagnosis, she worked hard to raise awareness of the disease. In doing so she was awarded a Dameship for her services by Prince William earlier this year.

In the bittersweet post posted on Heather’s Instagram account, which boasts 102,000 followers, she wrote: “Happy birthday to our darling daughter.

“How we wish you were still with us but so proud of all you achieved and the legacy that you have left.

“You will forever live in our hearts.”

Going by the username @bowelgran, Heather’s post was met with tons of support, gaining nearly 70,000 likes and comments from well wishers.

